Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $66.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Shares of VRNT stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,295. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $42.24 and a 1-year high of $63.94. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.10.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. Verint Systems had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $331.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 264.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 642.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 64,576 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

