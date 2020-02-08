Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after purchasing an additional 620,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,324,263,000 after buying an additional 560,814 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,322,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,351,000 after buying an additional 274,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Baxter International by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 582,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,925,000 after buying an additional 263,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $91.25. 2,306,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.22.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

