Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 28,957 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after acquiring an additional 98,373 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Ralph Lauren from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.28.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $343,495.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,858.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 217,351 shares of company stock valued at $24,197,085 over the last three months. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RL traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.56. 808,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,814. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12-month low of $82.69 and a 12-month high of $133.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.05 and a 200 day moving average of $104.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

