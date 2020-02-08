Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $255,000 in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,076,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2,682.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,527,000 after buying an additional 387,685 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1,664.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 300,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 283,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 270,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,017,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

MEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Methode Electronics stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.30. 141,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,925. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.59. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

