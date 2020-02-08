Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 50,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 35.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 22,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,888,000 after acquiring an additional 99,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 180,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

NYSE BRX traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.37.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $153,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $66,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $671,970. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

