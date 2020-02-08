Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 23,287 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,287 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

In other Intel news, Director James J. Goetz bought 86,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,011,968.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,968.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.02. 18,078,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,884,468. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

