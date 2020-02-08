Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,010 Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $2,084,654.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,104.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $962,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,876.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,646 shares of company stock valued at $10,202,831. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.12.

NYSE ANET traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.77. The company had a trading volume of 470,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,998. Arista Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $173.31 and a 52 week high of $331.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

