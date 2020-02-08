Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 160.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000.

NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.19. 133,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,640. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $97.24 and a 52-week high of $112.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

