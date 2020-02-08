Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $2,698,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $988,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,860. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 6.45.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.18. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 42.39% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $158.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.37 million. Analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

GMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

