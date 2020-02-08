Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) will announce $29.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.80 million. Veracyte posted sales of $25.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $120.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.60 million to $120.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $139.31 million, with estimates ranging from $130.80 million to $146.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,573.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 19,571 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $492,797.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,886.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,653 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,266. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 1,433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 1,072.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.99. 297,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.94 and a beta of 1.12. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.