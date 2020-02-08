Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VRA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen raised Vera Bradley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of VRA stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. 160,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $331.04 million, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.86. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.48 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder B. Baekgaard 2009 Gran Barbara sold 27,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $318,332.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,374,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,118,251.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 10,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $114,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,676 shares in the company, valued at $342,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,155 shares of company stock worth $808,505 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,626 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

