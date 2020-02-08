Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives $16.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VECO. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

VECO stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.18. 159,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,480. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 130.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 83,402 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $2,319,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 68.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 133,241 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

