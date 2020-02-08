Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Shares of VEDL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.14. 731,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,850. Vedanta has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Vedanta by 242.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Vedanta during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Vedanta during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vedanta during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vedanta during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.