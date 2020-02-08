VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $970,000.00

Brokerages expect VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) to announce sales of $970,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $940,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $2.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $2.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 million to $2.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.78 million, with estimates ranging from $5.25 million to $28.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,458.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VBIV. ValuEngine lowered VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

NASDAQ:VBIV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753,493. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,488.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 109,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 102,219 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. 41.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

