VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $970,000.00

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020 // Comments off

Brokerages expect VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) to announce sales of $970,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $940,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $2.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $2.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 million to $2.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.78 million, with estimates ranging from $5.25 million to $28.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,458.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VBIV. ValuEngine lowered VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

NASDAQ:VBIV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,753,493. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,488.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 109,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 102,219 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. 41.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.