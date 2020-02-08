Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 43,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 69,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.81. The company had a trading volume of 941,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,135. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.74. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $223.45. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

