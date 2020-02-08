Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NYSEARCA:VONV) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NYSEARCA:VONV)’s stock price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $120.96 and last traded at $120.96, approximately 1,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 102,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.99.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.76.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.