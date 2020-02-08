Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $93.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.05. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $94.83.

