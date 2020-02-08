Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,077,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,456 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $47,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,187 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,343 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,452 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,922 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,774,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,255,791. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.18. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

