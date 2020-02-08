Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stake Boosted by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 263.3% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE opened at $73.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.19. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $70.70 and a 12-month high of $93.17.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

