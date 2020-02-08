VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 850,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $24,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 61,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,412,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,088,348. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

