Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,605,000 after buying an additional 612,421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 318.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,150,000 after buying an additional 473,574 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 269,266.9% in the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 398,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,047,000 after buying an additional 398,515 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,616,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,243,000 after buying an additional 280,607 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.88. The stock had a trading volume of 18,023,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,423,217. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $144.25 and a 12-month high of $170.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.40.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.