Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Purchases 394 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 2.0% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $711,063.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 142,624 shares of company stock worth $17,401,174 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.90. 1,780,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.39 and a fifty-two week high of $143.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.20.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

