Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Lowers Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC decreased its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 14,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,164,283.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,364,965.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $10,977,276.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,156.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,759,331 shares of company stock valued at $136,216,963 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.42. 1,491,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,949. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average of $70.66. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $81.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFO. BMO Capital Markets cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

