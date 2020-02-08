ValuEngine Upgrades USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on USAT. Lake Street Capital upgraded USA Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Northland Securities restated a hold rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on USA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on USA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.33.
OTCMKTS USAT opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. USA Technologies has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 339,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,015,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,839,000 after acquiring an additional 215,179 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 205,470 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 490,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Selz Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.
USA Technologies Company Profile
USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.
