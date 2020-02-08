ValuEngine Upgrades USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on USAT. Lake Street Capital upgraded USA Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Northland Securities restated a hold rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on USA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on USA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.33.

OTCMKTS USAT opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. USA Technologies has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.13 million. Analysts anticipate that USA Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 339,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,015,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,839,000 after acquiring an additional 215,179 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 205,470 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 490,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Selz Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

