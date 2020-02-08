ValuEngine Upgrades Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, G.Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of TMHC stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,206,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,287. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.35%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

