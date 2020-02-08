ValuEngine Upgrades Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, G.Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.25.
Shares of TMHC stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,206,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,287. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $28.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.
