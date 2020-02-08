ValuEngine Upgrades OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OPRX. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,896. The stock has a market cap of $151.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.22 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gus D. Halas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.