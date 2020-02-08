ValuEngine Upgrades Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) to Hold

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLMN. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.27.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 573,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,804. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $967.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.04 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 89.62%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,643,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,350,000 after buying an additional 49,398 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.