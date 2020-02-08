ValuEngine Lowers UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

UFPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of UFP Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFPT stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.66. The company had a trading volume of 50,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,999. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $371.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $49.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. Research analysts expect that UFP Technologies will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UFP Technologies news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $227,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at $513,875.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 42,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,938,356.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,499,216.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,999. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.