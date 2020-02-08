ValuEngine Lowers Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Trivago from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trivago from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trivago currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.94.
Shares of Trivago stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $967.61 million, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. Trivago has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56.
About Trivago
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.
