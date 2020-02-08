ValuEngine Lowers Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Trivago from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trivago from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trivago currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.94.

Shares of Trivago stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $967.61 million, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. Trivago has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trivago during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Trivago by 585.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 72,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Trivago during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Trivago by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

