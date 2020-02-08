ValuEngine Lowers Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on QDEL. BidaskClub raised Quidel from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Quidel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.41. Quidel has a 12 month low of $52.49 and a 12 month high of $81.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.65.

In other Quidel news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 15,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $1,097,893.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,807 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Quidel by 4,564.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 225,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after buying an additional 221,046 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,206,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,423,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 10,311.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 68,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

