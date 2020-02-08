ValuEngine Lowers Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Summit Insights raised shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra raised shares of Qorvo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.11.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.15. 2,421,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,386. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.50. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $50,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,591.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,089,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,793.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,779 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

