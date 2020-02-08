ValuEngine Lowers Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MYGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Swann reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.06.

NASDAQ:MYGN traded down $8.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.02. 9,431,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $48.40.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert bought 5,860 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,016.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4,582.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 673,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 659,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,535,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,233,000 after purchasing an additional 509,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 354,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,823,000 after purchasing an additional 313,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,178,000.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

