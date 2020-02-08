ValuEngine Lowers GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) to Sell

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGY traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,312. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $33.73.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

