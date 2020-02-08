ValuEngine Lowers Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Garmin from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.99.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.20. The stock had a trading volume of 734,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.81. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at $38,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2,221.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.