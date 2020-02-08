ValuEngine Lowers DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DRRX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DURECT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.40.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $305.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

In other DURECT news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 77,500 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in DURECT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

