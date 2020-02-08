ValuEngine Downgrades Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.42.

Shares of NYSE SALT opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $250.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.24. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $7.78.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $60.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,031,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 285,141 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

