ValuEngine Downgrades SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SBI in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBHGF opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 4.39. SBI has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60.

SBI Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services.

