ValuEngine Downgrades Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) to Sell

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

PRU has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU opened at $94.67 on Thursday. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.80.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.