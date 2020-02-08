ValuEngine Downgrades Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.30 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Maxim Group lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Onconova Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Onconova Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,471,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,795,355. The company has a market cap of $57.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $4.83.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 872.01% and a negative net margin of 967.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director E Premkumar Reddy purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 544,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Fruchtman purchased 149,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,885.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 826,055 shares of company stock worth $170,887 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 61.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $682,000. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.