ValuEngine Downgrades Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Miragen Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Miragen Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Miragen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. 10,900,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.03. Miragen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.02% and a negative net margin of 1,037.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGEN. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 901.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 360,746 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 169,086 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

