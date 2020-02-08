ValuEngine Downgrades KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of KION GRP AG/ADR stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.44. KION GRP AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

