ValuEngine Downgrades International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) to Strong Sell

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on INSW. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

NYSE:INSW traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,007. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $599.16 million, a P/E ratio of -60.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $31.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.42 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that International Seaways will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $138,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,992 shares in the company, valued at $317,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $216,565 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

