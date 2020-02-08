ValuEngine Downgrades Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) to Sell

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BPFH. BidaskClub lowered Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Boston Private Financial stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $968.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 504.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 322,974 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 22.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 14.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.