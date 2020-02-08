Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Value Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ VALU traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $33.60. 979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,980. Value Line has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.38.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 33.34% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $10.08 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Value Line by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Value Line by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Value Line by 4,848.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Value Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

