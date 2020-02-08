Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

VMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 price objective on Valmont Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $145.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.27 and its 200-day moving average is $140.96. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.94 and a 12 month high of $153.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.