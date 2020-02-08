US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $38,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $11,438,995,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,594,000 after purchasing an additional 883,535 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Fiserv by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Fiserv by 44.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 11.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,270,000 after purchasing an additional 439,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FISV. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra lifted their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.08.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,372,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,939. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.08. The company has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

