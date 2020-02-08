US Bancorp DE Sells 55,867 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,867 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $28,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $945,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 61,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 54,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $118.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,647. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.43 and a 52 week high of $119.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1267 dividend. This is an increase from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

