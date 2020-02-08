US Bancorp DE Sells 49,803 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 966,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 49,803 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.10% of Tc Pipelines worth $51,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,008,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,911 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,136,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,718,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,394,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,360,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,067,000 after purchasing an additional 113,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,131,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.07. 1,395,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,271. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73.

TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC set a $73.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

