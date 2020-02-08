US Bancorp DE Sells 3,761 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.11% of Xcel Energy worth $35,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 71.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 5,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.71. 2,316,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040,700. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $52.74 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.22.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Cfra lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.85.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.