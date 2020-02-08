US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,620 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $43,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,368,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,475. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $74.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WBA shares. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.